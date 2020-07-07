State Road 8 to be closed for seal coating operation

LAPORTE & STARKE COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 8 for seal coating between U.S. 421 and State Road 39 starting Monday, July 13.

Seal coating is expected to be finished in about three days, depending upon weather conditions. During the operation only local traffic will have access.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 421, State Road 10 and State Road 39.