US envoy meets officials in Seoul as Kim honors grandfather

President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea has met with South Korean officials for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy amid the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent to resume dialogue with the United States

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US envoy meets officials in Seoul as Kim honors grandfather

President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea has met with South Korean officials for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy amid the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent to resume dialogue with the United States