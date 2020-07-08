Envoy says US ready to resume talks with North Korea


Posted on: July 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea says the U.S. administration is ready to resume stalled nuclear negotiations despite the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent for dialogue with Washington



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Envoy says US ready to resume talks with North Korea


Posted on: July 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea says the U.S. administration is ready to resume stalled nuclear negotiations despite the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent for dialogue with Washington



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.