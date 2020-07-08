Exclusive first look at the new guest experiences at Walt Disney World

(NEW YORK) — With Walt Disney World scheduled to begin its phased reopening on July 11, 2020, guests will see big changes when it comes to safety protocols, social distancing and more.

But what’s been on many fans’ minds is how they will interact with the beloved Disney characters. Until now, Disney has only said traditional parades and character greetings are on hiatus. ABC News’ Good Morning America has learned the re-imagined ways guests will see characters, outlined below by park.

Magic Kingdom Park (reopening July 11, 2020)

– The Royal Princess Processional: Several times daily, favorite Disney princesses will travel through the streets of the Magic Kingdom. Princess Merida leads the way on her steed Angus, followed closely by a gazebo float and crystal castle carrying Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Jasmine, Snow White, Rapunzel and more.

– Mickey and Friends Cavalcade: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals pop up throughout the day, inviting everyone to “Get Their Ears On” as they wave to guests along the park’s parade route.

– Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters: From time to time, guests in Fantasyland may spot the dastardly Anastasia and Drizella perched on a balcony of Cinderella Castle.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom (reopening July 11, 2020)

– Discovery River Character Cruise: Throughout the day, guests can see Timon and Rafiki or Pocahontas with Meeko, who will set sail on the park’s waterways.

– Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!: Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Launchpad McQuack wave to guests from their party boat as “Donald’s Dino Bash!” moves from Dinoland U.S.A. to Discovery River.

– Discovery Island Drummers: The group of percussionists cruise along Discovery River, entertaining guests on the shore with an energetic beat.

EPCOT (reopening July 15, 2020)

– Mickey and Friends World Tour: As guests travel around World Showcase, they may come upon Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Goofy all out sightseeing and waving to their friends.

– Frozen Promenade: Queen Anna and Elsa venture into the unknown around World Showcase, journeying from country to country and waving hello to guests along the way.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios (reopening July 15, 2020)

– Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: While living their own adventures in a galaxy far, far away, guests are likely to come across some familiar faces as they explore Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu.

– Heroes of the Resistance, including Rey, Chewbacca and Vi Moradi, may be spotted on platforms above the garage in Black Spire Station or surveying activity around the spaceport where the Millennium Falcon has landed.

– A contingent of First Order Stormtroopers join Kylo Ren in patrolling the landing platform at Docking Bay 9, where they’ve arrived aboard their TIE Echelon assault vehicle.

– Pixar Pals Motorcade: Some of the biggest stars from Pixar Animation Studios’ films arrive on Hollywood Boulevard, from The Incredibles to Toy Story pals and more. They’ll wave to their fans as they head down the avenue accompanied by a celebratory musical score.

– Disney Junior Stars Motorcade: Throughout the day, Disney Junior stars including Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins and Vampirina will cruise down Hollywood Boulevard waving to fans from colorful custom convertibles.

