2020 NEIL THOMPSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS RECOGNIZED

Four students from La Porte County received scholarships in honor of fallen La Porte County Sheriff’s Patrolman Neil Thompson this morning. The students were presented with the scholarships at the La Porte County Sheriff’s Merit Board monthly meeting.

Faith Biggs and Sidney Swanson will graduate from South Central High School later this month. Jaiden Wahl graduated from Michigan City High School last month. Taylor Adams will graduate from New Prairie High School later this month.

Patrolman Thompson, killed in the line of duty on September 21, 1980, is the only member of the Sheriff’s Office to have died in the line of duty. Following his death, a memorial scholarship was established in his honor for sons and daughters of Sheriff’s Office employees.