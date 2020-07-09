Actress Naya Rivera missing, believed to have drowned, after son found drifting alone on boat

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Naya Rivera, known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee, is missing. Authorities believe the 33-year-old may have drowned after finding her young son floating alone in a boat on Lake Piru in California.

The actress was seen swimming and boating with her son earlier Wednesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff confirms that authorities searched the lake for Rivera after discovering her son, four-year-old Josey Dorsey, alone in a boat she had rented earlier in the day. Staff noted the watercraft had not been returned when it was due back, which prompted the search-and-rescue effort.

The sheriff’s office announced the search for Rivera was been suspended for the night and will resume “at first light.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera is best known for her work on Glee, but has appeared in various TV shows since she was little; such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Even Stevens.

This story is developing and will be updated.