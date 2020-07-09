Amy Schumer opens up about "nightmare" pregnancy health scare

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Amy Schumer opened up about her pregnancy — including a moment she would describe as “every mother’s worst nightmare.”

The 39-year-old actress and comedian, who welcomed her healthy boy Gene with husband Chris Fischer in May 2019, is giving fans an inside look at her life in her new HBO Max three-part docuseries, Expecting Amy.

Ahead of the July 9 premiere, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight why she felt it was important to share such personal moments with the masses.

“I feel like people relate to me and I wanna be as open as possible so that I can help women feel better about themselves,” Schumer explained. “Because we all go through [so much]. [We] get our periods, we all [go through] all this stuff that we’re not supposed to talk about. And with a pregnancy, we’re supposed to make it look easy and I just really reject that, so I wanted people to hopefully feel better and educate other women about what might happen if they get pregnant.”

During her pregnancy, the new mom not only had to deal with hyperemesis gravidarum — which causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and possible dehydration — she faced “every mother’s worst nightmare” when doctors though something was wrong with her son’s kidneys.

“One of the hardest moments, I think, of my whole pregnancy, was when the doctor asked us to turn the camera off — and that’s every mother and parent’s worst nightmare, is finding out that something’s wrong,” Schumer shared.

“The whole time they thought something was wrong with his kidneys. But there’s that scene in the hospital after they do an ultrasound they go, ‘His kidneys are fine,’ and we were like, ‘What?!’ Like, that didn’t even seem like a possibility…But he’s totally healthy and we’re so grateful.”