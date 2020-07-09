La Porte Sunflower Fair 2020 CANCELED

After much consideration, the 2020 Sunflower Fair and Night on the Ave. in La Porte has been canceled, according to La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Executive Director Bert Cook. This cancellation comes after careful consideration and consultation with many participants, vendors, community leaders and patrons.

La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership said,

“While the committee and volunteers have certainly worked diligently to put on the event, they reached a point where a final decision had to be made. The committee does not feel confident that the Sunflower Fair can realistically meet all of Governor Holcomb’s requirements in the reopening of Indiana. It is in the best interest of the welfare and safety for all the vendors, patrons, volunteers and the community as a whole that the 22nd Annual Sunflower Fair be cancelled this year for September 19th, 2020”.

Vendors will be contacted by the LEAP office regarding their refunds and other arrangements.

For questions or more information please call Bert Cook at (219) 324-8584 or [email protected]