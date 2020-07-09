Lake County: Single Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Motorcycle Rider On I-65 Ramp

Last evening in Crown Point, a motorcycle was involved in a crash on I-65 on the south bound ramp from U.S. 231 (Ramp 247). Preliminary investigation by an Indiana State Police trooper shows that a 2005 Harley Davidson was southbound on the ramp when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and drove into the west ditch where it overturned. A good Samaritan stopped and observed the motorcycle laying on top of the rider however he was unable to lift the motorcycle off of the rider until help arrived. Once the trooper arrived and was able to help free the driver from under the cycle, the trooper began to administer CPR. Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the driver to the hospital . The rider was later pronounced deceased by the Lake County Coroner. Notification of the deceased has been made, however that information will be released by the coroner’s office.