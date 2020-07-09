Navy carrier sidelined by virus returns home to San Diego

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has returned home to San Diego led by a new captain who came aboard after the previous one was fired over the handling of a massive COVID-19 outbreak on board

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navy carrier sidelined by virus returns home to San Diego

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has returned home to San Diego led by a new captain who came aboard after the previous one was fired over the handling of a massive COVID-19 outbreak on board