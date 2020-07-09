Singapore polls open; governing party set to extend power


Posted on: July 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans are voting in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s long-governing party to power



