Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest


July 9th, 2020

An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men



