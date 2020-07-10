Florence Pugh details how critics decrying age difference with boyfriend Zach Braff affected her

ABC/Eric McCandless – ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Florence Pugh is opening up about her relationship with Zach Braff, more specifically, how comments on their 21-year age difference once affected her.

“I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” the 24-year-old English actress said while a guest on the “Sue Perkins: An hour or so with” podcast released on Wednesday.

“Once again, [it’s] making a young woman feel like s*** for no reason,” she continued. “I think I did feel s*** for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, ‘How ridiculous is that?'”

The Little Women star added, “I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love… There’s a reason why I’m not with someone my age — it hasn’t worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?”

Pugh also shared that she finds it baffling that people feel entitled to give an opinion over what she does in private.

“People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go to lunch. And I think for me, I’ve just always found that part of this life — even when I grew up watching actresses — I’ve always found that weird how people have a say over your private life,” she shared. “The fact is I’m not a reality TV star, I don’t let people into my life like that. Since when has it been OK for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me.”

Pugh and Braff, who is 45-years-old, have been linked romantically since April 2019.

By Danielle Long

