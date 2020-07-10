Nipsco Warns Customers To Be Aware Of Scams During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic are on the rise. Calls from scammers to homes and businesses posing as NIPSCO employees continue to occur —an issue impacting many energy companies around the United States. Recent, and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected. However, the company wants to emphasize that NIPSCO does not demand immediate payment by meeting them in person or using a specific type of payment method. If a customer receives a suspicious call like this, they should hang up and immediately contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726 to check on the status of their account. Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given. Because of the financial impact on customers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, NIPSCO voluntarily suspended shutoffs for non-payment and waived late fees in mid-March, prior to the issuance of Governor Holcomb’s executive order. When the executive order expires, NIPSCO plans to continue suspending shutoffs for non-payment until further notice to provide additional help to customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. NIPSCO will provide advanced notice and communications following any changes to these decisions and will continue to work with customers on their most flexible arrangements. Assistance is available and to learn more, please visit NIPSCO.com or you can speak with a representative.

To more easily spot a potential scam, learn more about our payment options at NIPSCO.com/bills-and-payments .