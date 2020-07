Police: 2nd man charged in death of 11-year-old girl

Authorities said a second man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl last year

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: 2nd man charged in death of 11-year-old girl

Authorities said a second man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl last year