Significant Drug Seizure Made in Lake County

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police and the DEA /Lake County HIDTA Task Force interdicted approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine in Munster, Indiana. The shipment was destined to the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area. The drugs were coming from the El Paso, Texas area.

Citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement with tips regarding any illegal drug activity at the DEA hotline 219-681-7000.