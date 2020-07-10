UN official: 700 people died in Syrian camps for IS families

The U_N_ counterterrorism chief says his office received information that 700 people died recently in two camps in northeast Syria where about 70,000 mainly women and children connected to Islamic State fighters are detained in “very dire conditions."

