Official: Photo helps in search for missing "Glee" actress
A magazine reports that a member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Official: Photo helps in search for missing "Glee" actress
A magazine reports that a member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.