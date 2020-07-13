50 Cent sparks feud with Will Smith after DM about Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina

ABC/John Salangsang — Rich Polk/Getty Images for Environmental Media Assoc.(LOS ANGELES) — Leave it 50 Cent to give his two cents on the latest drama.

In the latest on-brand move from the rapper, he shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Will Smith following an episode of Red Table Talk where Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife, admitted to becoming involved in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

The “In Da Club” rapper began the conversation, asking, “Yo Will you alright over there?”

The Bad Boys actor responded, “Yes i’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother.”

Probing a little deeper, 50 questioned why Jada chose to air out everything “on a show for everyone to see,” which Will candidly answered, “We broke up so she did her and I did me.”

Things quickly turned sour with the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star’s next comment, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out.”

Cleary triggered, Will fired off an angry F-you which left 50 confused.

“Wait what I do?” he asked.

50 Cent was met with plague of comments that slammed the rapper’s maturity in addressing a situation that had nothing to do with him.

“As childish as always,” one user replied, while another commented, “Grow up. [Please] grow up.”

By Danielle Long

