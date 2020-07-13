As cops search cabins for Naya Rivera, they warn amateurs against searching for missing Glee star

Amy Sussman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The search for Naya Rivera, who’s presumed drowned after a boating mishap on California’s Lake Piru last week, has led Ventura County cops to tell fans to back off.

While some have urged cops to search the cabins surrounding the lake — which authorities already were doing — others have gathered to look for the star themselves.

The Ventura County Sherriff’s Office tweeted over the weekend, “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

Rivera’s four-year-old son, Covey, was found alone July 8 on a boat the actress had rented earlier in the day, on which she went missing. Despite the cabin searches, investigators are convinced that Rivera disappeared into the lake, which reaches depths of 100 feet in some areas.

Meanwhile, Rivera’s former Glee co-star, Lea Michele — who found herself the center of controversy for alleged diva behavior on the show and on other projects — has deleted her Twitter. Some people were reportedly trolling the actress, saying it should have been her who went missing.

Amber Riley, one who has been critical of Michele’s behavior in the past, apparently tried to steer people away from bullying the actress in light of the events surrounding Rivera’s disappearance.

“Show some respect,” Riley wrote on Sunday. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.