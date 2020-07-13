Brooklyn Beckham announces engagement to Nicola Peltz

Dominique Charriau/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order to Brooklyn Beckham, who announced on Saturday that he proposed to girlfriend Nicola Peltz… and she said yes!

Brooklyn, the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, gushed about his now-fiancée on Instagram.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he disclosed to his 12.2 million Instagram followers. “I am the luckiest man in the world.”

“I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day,” Beckham vowed. “I love you baby.”

The English model also shared the two’s ultra-romantic engagement photo, where they are pictured standing in a bucolic field as Peltz, dressed in a breezy yellow dress, shows off her new diamond ring as she lovingly strokes Beckham’s cheek.

The 25-year-old actress shared the same image when separately announcing her engagement in an emotional post, where she declared, “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

The big reveal quickly became a family affair on Saturday.

Mom Victoria Beckham reveled in the good news . “The MOST exciting news!!,” the former Spice Girls singer celebrated. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness.”

David Beckham sweetly alerted his 63.6 million followers with, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people [heart emoji] As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”

Celebrities were quick to flood the family with well wishes, like Jamie King, Millie Bobby Brown, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Selma Blair, Paris Hilton and others.

Nicola and Brooklyn went public with their relationship in January 2020 after being romantically linked in October 2019.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

