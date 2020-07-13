China’s trade rises as economy recovers from virus slump

China has reported that its imports of U.S. goods rose 10.6% in June over a year earlier and its global trade also grew in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China’s trade rises as economy recovers from virus slump

China has reported that its imports of U.S. goods rose 10.6% in June over a year earlier and its global trade also grew in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic