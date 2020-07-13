Correctional Officer Arrested on Allegation of Trafficking Cell Phones



On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, during routine entrance procedures, which include searching the staff property prior to entering the Indiana State Prison, Correctional Officer Portia Williams was detained for allegedly attempting to trafficking cell phones with an offender, a Level 5 felony and Official Staff Misconduct, a Level 6 felony. Williams, 54, of Gary, IN had been employed as a Correctional Officer at the Indiana State Prison since October 21, 2019. After her arrest she was transported to the LaPorte County Jail for further booking and processing. Determination of final charges will be made by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s office. As a result of the alleged criminal violations and alleged violations of Indiana Department of Correction policies, Williams was placed on emergency unpaid suspension pending termination of her employment with the Dept. of Correction.