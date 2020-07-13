DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE SINGLE VEHICLE SERIOUS BODILY INJURY CRASH

Early Saturday morning, deputies were summoned to US 421 and CR 1800 South in rural Dewey Township in reference a motor vehicle crash. Deputies Keith Waltz and Jet Balenia arrived and located a passenger vehicle along the southbound shoulder of US 421, just south of CR 1800 South. The crash investigation determined a gray 2003 BMW had been traveling south on US 421. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center into the northbound lane for a short distance, back into and across the southbound lane, off the roadway, into a ditch for an extended distance, before eventually coming to rest south of CR 1800 South. Excessive speed was determined to be a contributing factor in the crash. The driver (lone occupant) was identified as 36 year old Noah H. Serynek of Wheatfield, Indiana. Serynek sustained an upper body injury and was airlifted from the scene to an regional area hospital for treatment. US 421 was closed for approximately two (2) hours for the crash investigation, cleanup of the debris field and removal of the vehicle. Alcohol and toxicology tests results are pending.