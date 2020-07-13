Indonesia police: Jailed French sex crime suspect kills self
Police say a French man accused of molesting over 300 Indonesian children has died after apparently trying to kill himself in detention
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Indonesia police: Jailed French sex crime suspect kills self
Police say a French man accused of molesting over 300 Indonesian children has died after apparently trying to kill himself in detention
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.