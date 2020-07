Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59