City votes to raze site where first Alaska flag was sewn


Posted on: July 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown will be demolished despite last-minute efforts by Alaskans and a preservation group to save it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City votes to raze site where first Alaska flag was sewn


Posted on: July 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown will be demolished despite last-minute efforts by Alaskans and a preservation group to save it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.