City votes to raze site where first Alaska flag was sewn
A neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown will be demolished despite last-minute efforts by Alaskans and a preservation group to save it
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
City votes to raze site where first Alaska flag was sewn
A neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown will be demolished despite last-minute efforts by Alaskans and a preservation group to save it
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.