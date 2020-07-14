Michigan City Man Sentenced To 115 Months In Prison

For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Jeffrey Cooper, age 32, of Michigan City, Indiana was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Cooper was sentenced to 115 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, Cooper led police on a car chase for over a mile that ended when he crashed into a car and then a telephone pole outside the Blue Chip Casino. Cooper ran away but police found a loaded pistol with a high capacity magazine in his crashed car. Cooper’s felony convictions include battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation, and escape.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, and LaPorte County Drug Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly E. Donnelly.