No prosecution in Black man’s 2018 custody death


Posted on: July 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A suburban New Orleans district attorney says he won’t prosecute four sheriff’s deputies in connection with the asphyxiation death of a Black man during an arrest in 2018



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

No prosecution in Black man’s 2018 custody death


Posted on: July 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A suburban New Orleans district attorney says he won’t prosecute four sheriff’s deputies in connection with the asphyxiation death of a Black man during an arrest in 2018



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.