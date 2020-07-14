Shia LaBeouf got a real, massive tattoo for his role in ‘The Tax Collector’

RLJE Films(LOS ANGELES) — Talk about commitment to a role. To play the part of a ruthless gang enforcer in The Tax Collector, Shia LaBeouf reportedly got a massive tattoo that covers his torso from his collarbones to his navel.

Tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez just revealed the ink on his Instagram feed, noting people were asking him if the body art was real. “Yes it’s pretty real,” he noted. “[W]e started this back when we where filming the movie.” He adds the main portion is a “meaningful tattoo” representing LaBeouf’s parents.

Under a field of black and white flowers, there’s a beautifully rendered tattoo of a woman, tenderly nuzzling the face of someone wearing clown makeup.

The ink also features a pair of Mickey Mouse-gloved hands pointing towards each other, and “Creeper,” Shia’s character’s name in the movie.

Director David Ayer, who worked with Shia on the WWII tank thriller Fury, also confirmed to Slashfilm that the tats are real. “He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul…So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed,” said Ayer.

For Fury, LaBeouf reportedly cut his own face to simulate a war wound, and had one of his bottom front teeth pulled out for the role. He said at the time, “WHEN YOU GET A ROLE TO SINK YOUR TEETH INTO DO IT.”

The Tax Collector comes to streaming and video on demand August 7.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

