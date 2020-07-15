Art Barn Art Blitz September 19th
Immerse yourself in all things creative. Roll up your sleeves or just relax and watch. Art exhibits, weavers, clay, kids activities, adult mini classes, sunflower garden, nature walks, interactive arts for all ages.
Art Blitz helps the Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with participatory activities and exhibitions of regional art. The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in and view various art activities. The Art Barn offers a beautiful natural setting ideal for outdoor Plein Air painting, and a variety of creative activities. An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults plus exhibitions in our galleries.
General Information
Festival Date: Saturday September 19, 2020 (reduced to one day this year)
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Admission/Gate Fee: Free
Activity tickets are available for purchase at entrance
Parking free
ONGOING INTERACTIVE ART ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES:
- Interact with local artists as they demonstrate their process.
- Collaborate by adding a painted panel to our Children’s Sunflower Mural.
- Peruse the art exhibitions in the barn lobby and main gallery.
- Visit our sunflower, peace and fairy gardens
- Witness the process of weaving – from raw fiber to woven completion.
- God’s Eye craft
- Participate in a nature hike
Scheduled activities include:
(times will be published just prior to the event)
- Participate in a variety of free mini-classes inside the barn
- Experiment with clay in our new Ceramic Arts Studio
- Learn cell phone photography tips & tricks
- Convert a paper bag into a book
- Painted chair project
