FOOD BANK OF NORTHERN INDIANA -MOBILE DISTRIBUTION

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions – July 20 – 24, 2020

Monday, July 20, 2020 – Elkhart County 10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: The Arena, 2401 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Kosciusko County 10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Marshall County 10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, July 23, 2020 – St. Joseph County 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, July 24, 2020 – Starke County 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

WHERE: HealthLinc Knox, 104 E. Culver Road, Suite 106, Knox, IN 46534

*This mobile food distribution is possible through grant funding provided by the Starke County Community Foundation, hosted by HealthLinc Knox and will provide for up to 200 households. In addition, HealthLinc Knox will host a drive-thru Community Health Fair with no-cost sports physicals, free backpacks and supplies. Call 1-888-580-1060 ext. 1400 to schedule a sports physical.

Fresh perishable items and dry goods offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.