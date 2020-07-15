La Porte Community School Corporation “Getting Back On Track” Plan Approved

La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees approved the corporation plan for returning to school safely this fall. The plan approved outlines a concept for identifying the spread of the virus throughout LaPorte County as well as the programming methods LPCSC would commit to in order to provide a safe atmosphere for students and staff. It is a fluid document that will be updated with specific plans for departments and schools which align with the larger plan for the corporation. The plan will be revisited and amended by a committee throughout this summer and next school year. More information including the presentation slides and a video of the board meeting can be found at www.lpcsc.k12.in.us .