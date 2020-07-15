Tyra Banks tapped to take over hosting duties on Dancing with the Stars

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA(LOS ANGELES) — A major shakeup is happening on Dancing with the Stars with a brand new host taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who exited the series on Monday.

Tyra Banks will now take over their hosting duties when the series embarks on its 29th season later this year.

The former America’s Next Top Model host will help usher in a new era for DWTS by also serving as the show’s executive producer in tandem with her hosting duties.

The 46-year-old says she is definitely up for the challenge and is honored to be a part of the reality dancing competition’s next phase.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks gushed. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

The supermodel credited Bergeron for helping DWTS become a juggernaut reality series and is looking forward to kicking things up a notch.

“Tom has set a powerful stage,” Banks continued. “I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Bergeron hosted DWTS since its start in 2005 and shared cohosting duties with Andrews when she joined in 2010.

When it was announced the two would be leaving the show, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement that read, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.”