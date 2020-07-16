After 4 days, 2 explosions, Navy warship fire extinguished

A fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard at a San Diego naval base has been extinguished after a four-day battle against one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years

