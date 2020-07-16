Alabama steers money for preservation of last slave ship
Alabama is spending $1 million to preserve the remnants of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Alabama steers money for preservation of last slave ship
Alabama is spending $1 million to preserve the remnants of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.