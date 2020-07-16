MCAS Online Registration For The 2020-21 School Year Underway

If you have not already done so, please be sure to register your student as soon as possible, using the Parent Access system. If you need your code for Parent Access or any other assistance, please contact your child’s school.

During registration this year, you will be asked which learning option you prefer for your student. Your choices will include in-person instruction at school or an online option. Also during registration, you will be asked whether or not your child will be riding the school bus this year.

Please be sure to register your student no later than next Friday, July 24. MCAS says that this is very important, as they need to adequately staff all programs for the coming school year.

Much more information about the re-opening plan, your learning options, and links to the online registration portal are all available on their website at http://educateMC.net. Reopening plans are subject to change, based on COVID cases in our community and guidance from the Laporte County Health Department.