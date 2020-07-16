Northeast braces for possible heat wave as temperatures rise throughout US

By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There were more than 60 damaging storm reports from Colorado to Florida on Wednesday, with four reported tornadoes in Illinois.

In Colorado, greater than golf ball-sized hail was reported, while in Illinois, damaging winds up to 70 mph were reported.

Meanwhile, just west of New Orleans, severe storms produced roof damage and downed utility poles on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said it’s possible a tornado moved through the area.

The same cold front that produced the tornadoes Wednesday will move into the eastern Great Lakes Thursday, with a threat for more tornadoes from Ohio to western Pennsylvania and New York. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with this system, but a tornado cannot be ruled out for places like Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Erie, Pennsylvania and into Buffalo, New York.

After those storms, a heat wave is expected to expand over the next several days into the Great Lakes and the Northeast, including New York City.

In Washington D.C., the city is approaching its all-time longest stretch of consecutive 90-plus degrees days. If D.C. hits 90 degrees or higher Thursday, it would tie for the longest streak of 21 days in a row. And there is no relief in sight, as more 90s are forecast through the weekend and into next week.

Eight states are under heat advisories Thursday, from Texas to Tennessee, where a combination of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will make it feel like it’s 100 to 110 degrees.

Over the weekend, the heat will spread into the Great Lakes and the Northeast with temps in the 90s and high humidity it will feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees from Chicago to New York City.

The heat is not expected to stop on Sunday and will very likely continue into next week for the Northeast.

