"You’re a hero!" Chris Evans, other Avengers assemble to praise little boy who saved his sister from dog attack

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Chris “Captain America” Evans, Tom “Spider-Man” Holland, and Mark “The Hulk” Ruffalo were among the cinematic heroes who gave a shout-out to 6-year-old Bridger Walker, a Wyoming boy who was injured saving his little sister from a dog attack.

Bridger underwent hours of surgery and received 90 stitches to his face in the incident. When news of his heroism spread, not only did his Marvel favorites say hi via social media, he was also given the shout-out from some other superheroes, including Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, as well as the Russo Brothers, who directed four Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame.

Evans sent a video message to the little boy, as Captain America, Bridger’s favorite.

“I saw what you did…pal, you’re a hero,” Evans declared. “What you did was so brave, so selfless — your little sister is so lucky to have you!”

Evans promised to sent the little boy “an authentic Captain America shield” as a thank-you, saying, “Because pal, you deserve it.”

Bridger’s mother posted Evans’ message and the delighted reaction from the little boy, who was dressed as Evans’ alter-ego as he watched it.

Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, said on Instagram, “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.”

