2 Oklahoma tribal leaders say they don’t support agreement
One day after announcing an agreement in principle with Oklahoma’s attorney general on proposed federal legislation regarding tribal jurisdiction, the leaders of two of five major Native American tribes say they don’t support the deal
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
2 Oklahoma tribal leaders say they don’t support agreement
One day after announcing an agreement in principle with Oklahoma’s attorney general on proposed federal legislation regarding tribal jurisdiction, the leaders of two of five major Native American tribes say they don’t support the deal
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.