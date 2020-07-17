Discovery paying tribute to Grant Imahara with TV show marathon, memorial video
Discovery(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of electrical engineer, roboticist, and geek icon Grant Imahara were stunned by his death Monday, when the Mythbusters veteran and Battlebots champion died suddenly of a brain aneurysm at age 49.
To pay tribute, Discovery and Science Channel announced it will air a marathon of shows featuring Imahara, starting Friday.
The Discovery network has also produced a video memorializing Imahara, featuring some classic moments of his time on Mythbusters.
Here’s the Imahara marathon lineup:
Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17
8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011
9 a.m. – MythBusters — “Mailbag Special”
10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski”
11 a.m. – MythBusters — “Paper Armor”
12 p.m. – MythBusters — “Blue Ice”
Science Channel – Saturday, July 18
3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011
4 p.m. – MythBusters: “Shooting Fish in a Barrel”
5 p.m. – MythBusters: “Dog Myths”
6 p.m. – MythBusters: “Paper Armor”
7 p.m. – MythBusters: “Motorcycle Water Ski”
8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: “May G Force Be with You”
