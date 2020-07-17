Dollar General workers lock in man wanted in killing
Workers at a Dollar General store in Louisiana recognized a man accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third — and locked him in after escorting customers out
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Dollar General workers lock in man wanted in killing
Workers at a Dollar General store in Louisiana recognized a man accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third — and locked him in after escorting customers out
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.