Franciscan Health Michigan City Updates Visitation Policy

As the novel COVID-19 coronavirus situation evolves, Franciscan Health Michigan City has updated its visitor policy.

Adult visitors will be allowed under specific circumstances. The hospital will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Visitors must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a patient.

Inpatients: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors.

Labor & Delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): Mother and significant other will be allowed to visit child in NICU with daily screening for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms required. Failure to pass screening will result in a denial of visitation. In extraordinary and end-of-life situations, the facility may allow an additional one to two visitors, provided proper social distancing and PPE usage are followed.

Emergency Room: Patients may have a designated visitor to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from or admitted to the hospital.

Outpatients/Ambulatory: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving.

Surgery: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.

Non-COVID End-of-Life: In non-COVID end-of-life situations one visitor will be allowed for the duration. A second visitor will be allowed on a rotating basis with no more than two visitors at a time. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit. External pastoral care are not considered part of the care team and are not permitted.

COVID End-of-Life: In COVID end-of-life situations one visitor will be allowed to visit. The visitor must wear full PPE while in attendance. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit, wearing full PPE while in attendance. External pastoral care are not considered part of the care team and are not permitted.