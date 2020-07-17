Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat

Norwegian authorities say they have arrested a 51-year-old British citizen suspected of issuing a bomb threat midair during a Ryanair flight from London to Oslo

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat

Norwegian authorities say they have arrested a 51-year-old British citizen suspected of issuing a bomb threat midair during a Ryanair flight from London to Oslo