Washington Park Closure-Check WIMS THURSDAY FACEBOOK post for full release

As the City navigates through the unprecedented developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor is closely monitoring the situation. His first concern is for the health and safety of all residents. On Wednesday evening, LaPorte County Health Department, along with the LaPorte County Commissioners, passed a mandate requiring facemasks for all of LaPorte County including outdoor public areas where a distance of six feet from others cannot be maintained.

Due to this order and the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and the huge influx of out of state visitors to Washington Park, Mayor Parry has issued an Executive Order closing all of Washington Park. The closure includes the zoo, Senior Center, Sunset Grille, and all City beaches from Washington Park to Stop 13, now through midnight on Thursday, July 23. There should be no traffic, (vehicular, pedestrian, motorcyclist, and bicyclist traffic, or otherwise) through Washington Park and the closed parking facilities.

***KILL AFTER JULY 22***