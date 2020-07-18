‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again


Posted on: July 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again


Posted on: July 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS