‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again
Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again
Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.