Honduran journalist dies of COVID-19 contracted in prison


Posted on: July 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Honduran journalist known as a strong critic of President Juan Orlando Hernandez has died at a hospital of COVID-19 that he apparently contracted while in prison on a defamation sentence



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Honduran journalist dies of COVID-19 contracted in prison


Posted on: July 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Honduran journalist known as a strong critic of President Juan Orlando Hernandez has died at a hospital of COVID-19 that he apparently contracted while in prison on a defamation sentence



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.