Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away