Coronavirus updates: South Carolina breaks record for new cases

By: JON HAWORTH, MATT ZARRELL and MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 600,000 people worldwide.

Over 14.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 140,119 deaths.



Latest headlines:

– Virginia man charged with cyberstalking to try to intimidate Tulsa mayor into canceling Trump rally

– South Carolina sees new daily case record

– Florida reports another 12,000-plus new cases

– Star Braves player says he had 104.5-degree fever, prayed for his life while sick with COVID-19

Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Check back for updates.



1:10 p.m.: South Carolina sees new daily case record

South Carolina reported its highest number of daily new cases on Sunday with 2,335 confirmed and 1 probable case of COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced.

The additional cases included 526 new confirmed cases from Friday that the Department of Health received from a private lab on Saturday.

There are now 69,765 confirmed cases statewide, officials said.

The state also recorded 19 additional deaths, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,138.

The state reported a positivity rate of 18.4% and has conducted 626,970 tests overall.

10:50 a.m.: Florida reports another 12,000-plus new cases

The state of Florida now has over 350,000 cases of coronavirus with another 12,478 reported on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

Officials reported another 87 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,089.

The state also saw an increase of 339 hospitalizations, with 9,235 active hospitalizations due to COVID-19. In total, 20,971 have been hospitalized at some point because of the virus.

An additional 105,681 tests were conducted and the state positivity rate currently stands at 11.85%, officials said.

Miami-Dade County reported the most new cases with 3,233 and a positivity rate of 20.5%

4:47 a.m.: Virginia man charged with cyberstalking to try to intimidate Tulsa mayor into canceling Trump rally



A Virginia man who sent harassing and intimidating emails directed toward Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family made an initial appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, of Norfolk, Virginia, was charged by Criminal Complaint with cyberstalking. According to court documents, Bynum and his family received 44 emails and 14 phone calls from June 11 through June 22, 2020, which were meant to harass, annoy, threaten and intimate Bynum and his family.

“The United States charged Adam Donn with stalking, harassing, intimidating, and inflicting emotional distress upon Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family. Mr. Donn allegedly sent a series of harassing emails and voicemails in an effort to intimidate the mayor into canceling the presidential rally that occurred here in June,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

“Cyberstalkers try to hide behind keyboards while they threaten and intimidate others, but their online actions have real world effects. Mr. Donn will now face the real world consequences for his alleged criminal actions. As we do in all cases, our victim coordinators will work with the mayor and his family as this case proceeds in federal court.”

Bynum, concerned for his family’s safety, reported the emails and calls to the Tulsa Police Department on June 18, 2020. According to the affidavit filed by an FBI agent, investigators found that the emails were linked to an IP address traced to a Cox Communications account holder named Adam Donn of Norfolk, Virginia, and that his email addresses were used to send the intimidating emails to Mayor Bynum and his wife.

Court documents allege that Donn threatened to publish the Bynum family’s home address and personal information to the internet, including the children’s cell phone numbers and social media accounts. The defendant allegedly said this with the hope that people would encroach upon the Bynum residence with the intent to cause Mayor Bynum harm and emotional distress.

Donn was released under the pretrial supervision of the U.S. Probation Office. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

4:15 a.m.: Star Braves player says he had 104.5-degree fever, prayed for his life while sick with COVID-19

Freddie Freeman, a four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, revealed that he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees while sick with the disease and prayed for his life.

“I said a little prayer that night,” Freeman said in a video conference call. “I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. … I said ‘Please don’t take me’ because I wasn’t ready.”

Freeman said the fever was down to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth consecutive day without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, are recovering after positive tests.

“I feel great,” he said. “I only lost one pound. … I didn’t lose any strength.”

Freeman received his second negative test for the coronavirus on Friday which earned him medical clearance to play.

“I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store again,” he said Saturday. “You forget sometimes how much you love this game. I did truly miss it. I was so excited when I got to the yard.”

Freeman’s return was well timed. Free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig tested positive for the coronavirus after agreeing to sign with Atlanta. The positive test voided the deal.

Puig was projected to be a replacement for Nick Markakis, who opted out of the season after talking on the telephone with Freeman.

“Unfortunately that was my worst day,” Freeman said, adding he didn’t try to influence the decision by Markakis when the two spoke again days later.

“He just wasn’t into it, and I totally, totally get it,” Freeman said.

Freeman was one of four teammates to test positive at the start of summer camp. Right-hander Touki Toussaint, who had no symptoms, also returned Friday. Left-handed reliever Will Smith and infielder Pete Kozma have not returned.

Freeman wore a face mask during a video interview and said he’ll continue to take precautions.

“It’s very serious,” he said, adding that his family “did everything right” to avoid the disease. “It still somehow got to me.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.