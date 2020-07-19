June Indiana Employment Report Details

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped by 1.1 percent to 11.2 percent for June. The national rate is 11.1 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents.

Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated here: http://www.hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.